Field Yates Projects Massive Value Pick for Lions in 2026 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions could be taking a major step toward securing their offensive line future, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

In Yates’ latest 2026 NFL mock draft, the Lions select Georgia offensive tackle Monroe Freeling with the No. 17 overall pick, a move that directly addresses uncertainty at left tackle and fits Detroit’s long-term roster-building philosophy.

Full Quote from Field Yates

“With Taylor Decker’s future uncertain, the Lions must shore up the left tackle spot. Freeling is a player I’m higher on than most draft analysts, ranking him third among offensive tackles. I believe he has a real shot to skyrocket his draft stock between now and April. Freeling has only 18 career starts and under 1,600 snaps played, but the upside is massive. He stands at nearly 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds with 35-inch arms; those measurables combined with great pass protection skills are hard to find. Freeling allowed only two sacks last season.”

Why Freeling Makes Sense for Detroit

Freeling checks nearly every box the Lions value up front:

Elite size and length for an NFL left tackle

for an NFL left tackle Strong pass protection résumé in the SEC

in the SEC High-upside developmental profile despite limited starting experience

Detroit has consistently prioritized trench play under Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell, and adding a potential franchise tackle at No. 17 would be a massive win if Freeling’s stock holds or rises.

The Bottom Line

If Monroe Freeling is still on the board at No. 17, the Lions could be walking away with one of the biggest value picks in the 2026 NFL Draft — and a potential long-term answer at left tackle.