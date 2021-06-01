Detroit Lions land their future QB, Bama wide receiver, and ‘Bubba’ in latest two-round 2022 mock draft

Sharing is caring!

The 2021 NFL Draft is in the books and training camp is right around the corner for the Detroit Lions.

According to the experts, the Lions will end up with one of the worst records in the league in 2021, which means they will have a high draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

In a two-round mock draft recently put out by Luke Easterling of Draft Wire, the Lions land their future QB, an Alabama wide receiver, and a safety.

Easterling came up with the draft order by looking at the current Super Bowl odds, which is why he has the Lions with the No. 2 pick in both the first and second rounds. He also has the Lions with the No. 30 overall pick via the Los Angeles Rams.

Here is what Easterling has the Lions doing with those three picks.

No. 2 – QB Sam Howell (North Carolina)

No. 30 – WR John Metchie III (Alabama)

No. 34 – S Bubba Bolden (Miami)

Nation, would you be satisfied with these three picks?