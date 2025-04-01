Detroit Lions Land Trey Hendrickson in Blockbuster Trade Proposed By ESPN Writer

Would you make this trade if you were Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes?

Could the Detroit Lions be one BLOCKBUSTER trade away from fielding the NFL’s most dangerous pass-rushing duo?

That’s exactly what ESPN’s Bill Barnwell envisions in a bold trade proposal that would send NFL sack leader Trey Hendrickson to Detroit. In Barnwell’s hypothetical mock draft deal, the Lions would send picks No. 28 and No. 130 to the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for Hendrickson and pick No. 49.

Trey Hendrickson

A Potential Game-Changer on Defense

There’s no question about it: the Lions are already loaded with talent, especially after a 15-win season. But there’s one glaring need that keeps coming up—an edge rusher to line up across from Aidan Hutchinson. With Marcus Davenport’s injury history and Hutchinson recovering from a leg fracture, Detroit could use a high-impact reinforcement.

Hendrickson, who has racked up 17.5 sacks in each of the last two seasons, fits the bill perfectly. That’s more than any player in the league over that stretch, and his ability to win off the edge would instantly change how teams prepare for Detroit’s front seven.

A Win-Now Move for Brad Holmes?

General manager Brad Holmes has built the Lions through smart drafting and measured spending, but Barnwell believes now is the time to strike.

“The time for action is now,” Barnwell wrote. “Hendrickson would slot in as a second elite rusher for Detroit. He would command a deal around $35 million per year, but the Lions could make that work with guarantees over the next two years.”

Sure, that’s a steep price. But as Barnwell notes, Detroit has earned the luxury to swing big. They’re already one of the NFC’s best teams—and this kind of move could vault them to the very top.

Detroit Lions Kevin Zeitler Taylor Decker

Bottom Line

Whether or not the Bengals are willing to part with Hendrickson is another story. But if they are? This is exactly the kind of “all-in” trade that could give the Lions a true Super Bowl-caliber defense.

With Aidan Hutchinson wreaking havoc on one side and Trey Hendrickson on the other, Detroit could terrorize quarterbacks all season long, potentially all the way to a Super Bowl win!

