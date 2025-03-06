Detroit Lions Land Trey Hendrickson in Proposed Trade

The Detroit Lions are aiming to bolster their defensive line for the 2025 season, and they could set their sights on a major upgrade. Trey Hendrickson, who led the NFL with 17.5 sacks in 2024, is reportedly available for trade after the Cincinnati Bengals allowed him to seek new opportunities. The move presents a potential game-changer for the Lions, and general manager Brad Holmes could look to take advantage of this opening.

The Trade Proposal

To acquire Hendrickson, the Lions would likely need to part with valuable draft assets. My suggested trade package would include Detroit’s second-round picks in both the 2025 (No. 60 overall) and 2026 drafts, in exchange for Hendrickson and a 2026 third-round pick from the Bengals.

Trey Hendrickson’s Contract Status

Hendrickson is under contract for one more year with the Bengals, with a base salary of $15.8 million for the 2025 season. However, any team that acquires him will almost certainly need to negotiate a multi-year extension. Sources suggest Hendrickson could command around $30 million per season over two years, which would represent a significant financial commitment. The Lions will need to carefully consider their ability to fit Hendrickson’s new contract into their salary cap plans, especially with key players like Aidan Hutchinson and Kerby Joseph also up for extensions.

Hendrickson’s Impact on Detroit’s Defense

In terms of production, Hendrickson has been outstanding. Over the past two seasons, he has accumulated 35 total sacks and 61 quarterback hits, establishing himself as one of the most consistent pass rushers in the league. Pairing him with Aidan Hutchinson would create a dynamic duo on the edge, giving the Lions one of the most formidable pass rushes in the NFL. This type of duo could be exactly what Detroit needs to take their defense to the next level.

Should the Lions Take the Plunge?

The decision ultimately comes down to whether the Lions are willing to trade away significant draft capital and commit a large amount of money to Hendrickson at this stage of his career. While he may be in his 30s, Hendrickson has proven that he can be a game-changer on defense. If Detroit is serious about making a Super Bowl run, adding a player like Hendrickson could be a key step toward that goal.