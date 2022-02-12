Detroit Lions land two additional 2nd Round picks in suggested trade

The 2022 NFL Draft is right around the corner and the Detroit Lions currently hold the No. 2 overall pick.

Most seem to agree that this is a draft where there are not any ‘can’t miss’ prospects at the top so it is very unlikely that the Lions will be able to trade down out of the No. 2 spot.

But Jeff Risdon seems to think there is a chance the Lions could trade down, with their partner being the New York Jets.

In a recent article, Risdon suggested that the Jets could get desperate and trade up to No. 2 to select Aidan Hutchinson out of Michigan.

In exchange for the Lions No. 2 pick, the Jets would give up the following:

No. 4 pick in 2022 NFL Draft

No. 35 pick in 2022 NFL Draft

2nd Round pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Here is what Risdon has to say about the potential trade.

The Lions capitalize on the desperation of the New York Jets to land a premium pass rusher for head coach Robert Saleh and his defense. The Jets trade up from No. 4 to No. 2 to land Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson.

Detroit scores the No. 4 overall pick and the Jets’ own second-round pick in 2022 at No. 35 overall, plus a 2023 second-round pick.

At No. 4, the Lions take someone they very well could take if they stay at No. 2, Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux. After the Jaguars go with Alabama OT Evan Neal at the top spot, the Jets snag Hutchinson and the Texans roll with Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, it’s a pretty easy choice to select Thibodeaux.

In my opinion, this trade would not make any sense at all for the Jets and I would be shocked if it was ever on the table. I have no idea why they would give up that much draft capital to trade up for Hutchinson if they thought Thibodeaux would still be available at No. 4.

Nation, would you make this trade if you were the Lions?