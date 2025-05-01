Detroit Lions Land Up-And-Coming EDGE in Way-Too-Early 2026 NFL Mock Draft

Could this be the answer for the Detroit Lions?

It’s never too early for a mock draft—especially when your team still has a clear need at a premium position.

That’s the thinking behind ESPN’s Jordan Reid naming Cashius Howell, a rising edge rusher from Texas A&M, as the Detroit Lions’ projected pick at No. 29 overall in his way-too-early 2026 NFL Mock Draft.

And honestly? It makes a lot of sense.

Edge Still a Need Despite Hassanein Addition

Let’s be real: Detroit surprised quite a few people by waiting until the sixth round to address edge rusher in this year’s draft, selecting Ahmed Hassanein, the raw-but-intriguing pass rusher from Boise State. While Hassanein has a ton of upside and has already become a media darling for his relentlessness and energy, he’s far from a guaranteed contributor in Year 1.

Meanwhile, Aidan Hutchinson, who missed a huge chunk of 2024 with a broken leg, was still the only player on the team with more than four sacks. That’s both a testament to his talent and an indictment of the Lions’ pass-rushing depth.

Brad Holmes knows it. Dan Campbell knows it. And clearly, so does Matt Miller.

Meet Cashius Howell: Detroit’s Potential Answer

So who is Cashius Howell? He’s a name that could blow up in the next 12 months.

Howell spent most of the 2024 season playing behind Shemar Stewart and Nic Scourton at Texas A&M, but he made the most of his opportunity when it counted — especially during a breakout performance in the Las Vegas Bowl, where he recorded a sack and an interception. Scouts love his blend of quickness and power, and if he continues to develop, he could rocket up draft boards in 2025.

If Howell becomes a consistent force this fall, pairing him with a healthy Hutchinson would be a massive boost to Detroit’s defensive line — one that ranked 26th in the league in total sacks last season.

Lions Draft Philosophy: Long-Term Pieces Over Flash

Brad Holmes has made it clear he’s about building the roster the right way, not just making splashy picks. But if the Lions can find a long-term running mate for Hutchinson, a player like Howell could be a dream come true.

As Howell gains more reps and puts more tape out there in 2025, expect his stock to rise. And if Detroit is picking near the back of the first round again (which would mean another successful season), he might be the kind of high-upside Day 1 selection that pushes the defense to the next level.