It may be June of 2022 but it is never too early to start talking about what the Detroit Lions may or may not do in the 2023 NFL Draft.

As it currently stands, the Lions currently have the fifth-worst Super Bowl odds, and that is what Jeff Easterling of Draft Wire used to determine the order of his latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft.

Detroit Lions land ‘video game-like’ QB, son of former All-Pro in 2023 mock draft

With the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Easterling has the Lions selecting Washington State QB, Cam Ward.

Here is what Easterling has to say about the Lions selecting Ward at No. 5.

5. Detroit Lions | Washington State QB Cam Ward

The Lions punted on the 2022 quarterback class, likely hoping to land a better prospect at the top of next year’s draft. Ward looked like he was playing NCAA Football 14 on rookie mode at Incarnate Word, and if he can do anything similar in the Pac-12, he could easily end up warranting a top-five pick.

Ward, who is going into his first season with Washington State, played the past two seasons at Incarnate Word, where he posted some video game-like numbers (6,099 passing yards and 62 touchdowns in 17 games).

Easterling then has the Lions selecting Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr., who is the son of former NFL All-Pro Joey Porter, with the No. 28 overall pick (Via the Los Angeles Rams)

28. Detroit Lions (from LAR) | Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.

The Lions have some serviceable starters at corner, but they’re still looking for a true shutdown artist who can lead the whole group. The son of another dominant NFL defender, Porter has all the ingredients to make a similar impact at the next level.

If the Lions are selecting at No. 28 and Joey Porter Jr. is still available, Brad Holmes may just need to upset the NFL again by turning in the pick too early as it would be a complete steal. In fact, it is very early but I would not be surprised at all if Porter Jr. is the first cornerback selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Nation, if the Detroit Lions were to select Cam Ward and Joey Porter Jr. with their two first-round picks in 2023, would you be satisfied?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video What to Expect from the 2022 Detroit Lions

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

