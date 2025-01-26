Detroit Lions Land Wingman for Aidan Hutchinson in 2024 NFL Re-Draft

In a hypothetical 2024 NFL Re-Draft put together by Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report, the Detroit Lions made a bold decision to shift their strategy and strengthen their pass rush. In this alternate reality, instead of sticking with their original pick of Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold, the Lions chose to bolster their defense by selecting UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu.

Why the Shift to Latu?

In the original 2024 draft, the Lions went with Arnold to improve their secondary, but the season-ending injury to star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson exposed the Lions' vulnerability on the defensive line. Without Hutchinson, the Lions’ pass rush suffered, and in this hypothetical re-draft, Detroit makes a more defensive-focused move to pair with Hutchinson and fortify their edge-rushing unit.

Laiatu Latu, a 6'5″, 265-pound edge rusher from UCLA, was the first defensive player selected in the original 2024 draft. Although Latu's rookie season saw him finish with just four sacks, his potential was undeniable. As the season went on, his ability to rush the passer and his football instincts were praised, particularly by former Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. His relentless effort and solid play made him an attractive option for a Lions team in need of a dependable pass rusher alongside Hutchinson.

What Latu Brings to the Table

It’s not uncommon for rookie pass rushers to take some time to adjust to the NFL, and Latu was no exception. However, his ability to chase down quarterbacks and show solid football instincts set him up for growth moving forward. His four sacks and solid all-around play earned him PFWA All-Rookie honors, and he was expected to build on that foundation for the 2025 season.

For the Lions, selecting Latu in this hypothetical re-draft would represent an upgrade to their defense. Pairing Latu with Hutchinson would give Detroit one of the most dynamic pass-rushing duos in the NFL, potentially elevating the Lions’ defensive efforts and providing a much-needed boost to their Super Bowl hopes.

What Would This Mean for the Lions' Future (Had it Happened)?

By selecting Latu, the Lions would be adding a player capable of contributing immediately while offering long-term potential. In this re-draft scenario, the Lions would be positioning themselves to dominate the pass rush with Latu and Hutchinson wreaking havoc on opposing quarterbacks. With their sights set firmly on the Super Bowl in 2025, Detroit’s decision to focus on a pass rush was a strategic and forward-thinking move.

Though Arnold, the original cornerback pick, didn’t make the cut in this re-draft’s first round, the Lions’ hypothetical choice to bolster their defensive line rather than their secondary makes sense. This move would give the Lions a stronger foundation to compete for a title next season, solidifying their place as one of the NFL’s top contenders.