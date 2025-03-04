Detroit Lions Land Wingman for Aidan Hutchinson in Post Scouting Combine 2025 NFL Mock Draft

The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine is a wrap, which means everybody has been rushing to release their updated 2025 NFL Mock Drafts. In the Post Scouting Combine 2025 NFL Mock Draft, ESPN’s Jordan Reid has the Detroit Lions selecting a wingman for Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 28 overall pick in the first round.

Detroit Lions Select Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College

Here is what Reid has to say about the Lions drafting Donovan Ezeiruaku with the No. 28 overall pick.

Even though he played only five games this season, Aidan Hutchinson led the Lions with 7.5 sacks. The defense was ravaged by injuries, exposing Detroit’s need for more pass rushers. Ezeiruaku’s stock has soared, as he had a breakout season with 16.5 sacks (second most in the FBS) and has performed well in the pre-draft circuit. With good first-step quickness and a diverse set of moves, he generated a 6.1% pressure rate off the edge, the sixth-highest rate in the FBS. His 62 pressures were the most in the country and resulted in two forced fumbles.

Is Ezeiruaku a Fit for the Detroit Lions?

If Donovan Ezeiruaku is still available when the Lions are on the clock with the No. 28 pick, you can bet Brad Holmes will strongly consider selecting him. The talented EDGE out of Boston College has proven he can get to the quarterback on a regular basis, and though he is not dominant against the run, he would certainly he a nice fit to pair up with Aidan Hutchinson.

Bottom Line

Holmes has shown time and time again that you never really know what Brad Holmes will do in the NFL Draft, but the smart money is on him adding defensive line help in 2025. Whether or not Ezeiruaku will be the pick at No. 28 is yet to be determined, but if the Lions do select him, they are getting a player with a ton of potential.