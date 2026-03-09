Detroit Lions Sign Veteran Offensive Tackle Larry Borom

The Detroit Lions continue to reinforce their offensive line.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Detroit has agreed to terms with veteran offensive lineman Larry Borom, adding another piece to their offensive line ahead of the 2026 season.

The move comes shortly after reports surfaced that longtime Lions left tackle Taylor Decker has requested to be released, making it clear that offensive tackle has quickly become a priority for Detroit’s front office.

Detroit Native Returns Home

Borom’s signing also carries a local connection.

The 26-year-old offensive lineman grew up in Michigan and played high school football at Birmingham Brother Rice High School, one of the state’s most well-known football programs.

After high school, Borom went on to play college football at Missouri Tigers football before being selected by the Chicago Bears in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Experienced Offensive Lineman

Since entering the league, Borom has appeared in 63 NFL games with 38 starts, primarily playing tackle.

He spent his first four seasons in Chicago before joining the Miami Dolphins in 2025, where he started 11 games along the offensive line.

His experience at multiple offensive line spots makes him a valuable depth addition for Detroit.

Offensive Line Clearly a Priority

The Lions have long prided themselves on building one of the NFL’s most physical offensive lines under general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell.

But with Decker almost certainly out of the picture (no official announcement yet), the team appears to be adding reinforcements up front quickly.

Borom joins a growing list of offensive line additions this offseason as Detroit works to ensure quarterback Jared Goff remains protected and the run game continues to operate at a high level.

For a Lions team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations, keeping the offensive line strong remains a clear priority.