Detroit Lions latest Injury Report is not pretty

On Halloween, the Detroit Lions will look to pick up the first win of the Dan Campbell era when they host the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field.

Following Thursday’s practice, the Lions released their latest Injury Report for Week 8.

As you can see, CB Jerry Jacobs and CB A.J. Parker did not practice.

Check it out.

Player Position Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status Jerry Jacobs CB illness not listed NP A.J. Parker CB neck LP NP Trey Flowers OLB knee LP LP T.J. Hockenson TE ankle/knee LP LP D’Andre Swift RB groin LP LP Jamaal Williams RB thigh not listed LP Jason Cabinda FB hip FP FP