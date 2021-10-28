Detroit Lions latest Injury Report is not pretty

On Halloween, the Detroit Lions will look to pick up the first win of the Dan Campbell era when they host the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field.
Following Thursday’s practice, the Lions released their latest Injury Report for Week 8.
As you can see, CB Jerry Jacobs and CB A.J. Parker did not practice.
Check it out.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Jerry Jacobs
|CB
|illness
|not listed
|NP
|A.J. Parker
|CB
|neck
|LP
|NP
|Trey Flowers
|OLB
|knee
|LP
|LP
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|ankle/knee
|LP
|LP
|D’Andre Swift
|RB
|groin
|LP
|LP
|Jamaal Williams
|RB
|thigh
|not listed
|LP
|Jason Cabinda
|FB
|hip
|FP
|FP