Detroit Lions’ latest NFL Draft odds may reveal No. 6 pick

The 2023 NFL Draft is officially underway and the latest odds may reveal who the Detroit Lions are going to select with the No. 6 overall pick in the opening round. According to DraftKings, CB Devon Witherspoon is now listed at -330 to be the No. 6 pick in the NFL Draft.
Latest odds for No. 6 overall pick
Here are the latest odds from DraftKings:
