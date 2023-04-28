Merch
Detroit Lions’ latest NFL Draft odds may reveal No. 6 pick

By W.G. Brady
The 2023 NFL Draft is officially underway and the latest odds may reveal who the Detroit Lions are going to select with the No. 6 overall pick in the opening round. According to DraftKings, CB Devon Witherspoon is now listed at -330 to be the No. 6 pick in the NFL Draft.

Key Points

  • The 2023 NFL Draft is underway
  • The Lions currently have the No. 6 overall pick
  • DraftKings has released the latest odds and they may reveal who the Lions will select at No. 6

Latest odds for No. 6 overall pick

Here are the latest odds from DraftKings:

<a href=Detroit Lions NFL Draft Odds" class="wp-image-404239" width="768" height="431" title="Detroit Lions' latest NFL Draft odds may reveal No. 6 pick Lions Notes">
