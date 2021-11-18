Detroit Lions latest Week 11 Injury Report is concerning

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will try again to pick up their first win of the 2021 season when they are in Ohio to take on the Cleveland Browns.

Just moments ago, the Lions released their latest injury report for the week and as you can see, it is not pretty.

Taylor Decker is new to the report with an injured elbow.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Taylor Decker T elbow not listed NP
Trey Flowers OLB knee NP NP
Mark Gilbert CB illness not listed NP
Jared Goff QB oblique NP NP
Jermar Jefferson RB knee/ankle NP NP
Matt Nelson T ankle NP LP
D’Andre Swift RB shoulder LP LP
Tracy Walker S concussion LP LP
Jamaal Williams RB thigh LP LP
Austin Bryant OLB shoulder LP FP
Jerry Jacobs CB groin FP FP

