Detroit Lions latest Week 11 Injury Report is concerning

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will try again to pick up their first win of the 2021 season when they are in Ohio to take on the Cleveland Browns.
Just moments ago, the Lions released their latest injury report for the week and as you can see, it is not pretty.
Taylor Decker is new to the report with an injured elbow.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Taylor Decker
|T
|elbow
|not listed
|NP
|Trey Flowers
|OLB
|knee
|NP
|NP
|Mark Gilbert
|CB
|illness
|not listed
|NP
|Jared Goff
|QB
|oblique
|NP
|NP
|Jermar Jefferson
|RB
|knee/ankle
|NP
|NP
|Matt Nelson
|T
|ankle
|NP
|LP
|D’Andre Swift
|RB
|shoulder
|LP
|LP
|Tracy Walker
|S
|concussion
|LP
|LP
|Jamaal Williams
|RB
|thigh
|LP
|LP
|Austin Bryant
|OLB
|shoulder
|LP
|FP
|Jerry Jacobs
|CB
|groin
|FP
|FP