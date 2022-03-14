Detroit Lions LB Alex Anzalone says he will recruit top free agent if given go-ahead

On Monday, the Detroit Lions were busy as they re-signed four players, including LB, Alex Anzalone.
Following the signing of his contract, Anzalone spoke to the media and he was asked about his relationship with top free-agent safety, Marcus Williams.
“If Dan and Brad give me the go-ahead, I definitely will.”
“He’s one of my close buddies. Hard worker. Super talented, super athletic. He’s young but he’s wise in experience. … Honestly, he’s a freak athlete and a great guy. Does all the right things. Definitely a guy you want in the locker room.”
Nation, do you think the Lions should sign Williams?
