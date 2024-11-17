Detroit Lions LB Alex Anzalone Suffers Injury Vs. Jaguars

During the Detroit Lions‘ dominant 28-3 lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter of Sunday’s game, linebacker Alex Anzalone suffered an injury that caused concern on the field.

Anzalone appeared to sustain a painful arm injury after a play and was seen clutching his wrist. He was quickly escorted to the locker room for further medical evaluation.

The Lions later confirmed that Anzalone is officially questionable to return due to a forearm injury. Given Detroit's commanding lead, it is possible that the Lions will err on the side of caution and hold Anzalone out for the remainder of the game.

We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available.