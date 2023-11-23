Detroit Lions LB Alex Anzalone suffers injury vs. Packers

Lions LB Alex Anzalone suffers injury late in today's 4th quarter and didn't return to action

All good things must come to an end, as the Detroit Lions winning streak came to a close this afternoon against the division rival Green Bay Packers. And it was late in the 4th quarter that they lost linebacker Alex Anzalone, who did not return.

Anzalone was injured late in the 4th quarter

The Lions faced adversity as they lost a pivotal component of their defense. Anzalone seemed to sustain a hand/wrist injury, necessitating his departure to the sidelines for assessment and treatment by the training staff.

So far in 2023, Anzalone has registered 54 tackles along with three sacks.

The Packers would emerge victorious today, winning by a 29-22 final score. The win improves their record to 5-6, while the Lions dropped to 8-3.

Bottom Line: Best wishes to Anzalone

Amidst a successful season for the Lions, the potential loss of a crucial defensive player like Anzalone could pose a significant setback.

Fortunately, with over a week until their next game against the New Orleans Saints on December 3, both Anzalone and the Lions have a window for recovery. Here's hoping Anzalone will be fully healed and back in action by then.