Detroit Lions LB Alex Anzalone’s contract details have been released

The Detroit Lions have secured linebacker Alex Anzalone‘s services with a new contract. The details of the deal have now been released and it is a lucrative three-year contract worth $18.75 million. The deal includes a $4.8 million signing bonus and a per-game roster bonus of $100,000 each season. Anzalone's contract also includes a voided year in 2026 to help spread out the overall cap hit.

Key points:

Anzalone has signed a three-year contract with the Detroit Lions worth $18.75 million.

The contract includes a $4.8 million signing bonus and a per-game roster bonus of $100,000 each season.

The deal includes a voided year in 2026 to help spread out the overall cap hit.

Anzalone's contract has a potential out for the Lions in 2025, but the team would incur dead cap costs of $2.4 million.

Anzalone's base salary will be $1.2 million in 2023, $6 million in 2024, and $6 million in 2025.

Big Picture: Detroit Lions invest in Alex Anzalone's future

The Detroit Lions have invested in linebacker Alex Anzalone's future by signing him to a new three-year contract worth $18.75 million. Anzalone was a free agent and there was speculation about what type of agreement the veteran linebacker would sign with the Lions. The new contract ensures that Anzalone will continue to play a key role in the Lions' defense for the next three years.

Why it Matters

The Detroit Lions' defense struggled in 2022, finishing last in the league in yards allowed per game. The Lions have made some key signings in the offseason, including Anzalone, to help improve their defense. Anzalone is a veteran linebacker who really came on strong for the Lions during the final 10 games of the 2022 season. He played in all 17 games last season, starting all 17 of them, and recorded a career-high 125 tackles and one interception. The Lions will be looking to Anzalone to continue to be a coach on the field, to improve his tackling skills, as he had way too many missed tackles a season ago.

Contract details by the numbers

The contract details are important to know as they give us a clear picture of what the Lions are investing in Anzalone's future. The $18.75 million deal with a $4.8 million signing bonus shows that the Lions are committed to Anzalone for the next three years. The per-game roster bonus of $100,000 each season also shows that Anzalone will be expected to be a key player on the defense.