The Detroit Lions have already lost D’ANdre Swift to injury this afternoon, and now they’re down another player.

LB Derrick Barnes has departed the game after suffering a potential concussion:

Derrick Barnes was identified by the Ref has having a head collision and is calling for a concussion check — Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) November 25, 2021

Derrick Barnes headed to locker room. #CHIvsDET — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) November 25, 2021