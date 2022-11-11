Detroit Lions LB Derrick Barnes takes one for team, gets slimed [Video]

The Lions defense stepped up on Sunday against the Packers

When you hold Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers’ offense to just nine points over four quarters, even in a year where they are down, you are going to get some national love. That is exactly what Derrick Barnes the Detroit Lions‘ defense accomplished this past Sunday at Ford Field as the Lions defeated the Packers by a score of 15-9 to move to 2-6 on the season. For their efforts, the Lions’ defense has been named Nickelodeon’s Most Valuable Player for Week 9.

How did Derrick Barnes take one for the Detroit Lions?

During the win over the Packers, rookies Kerby Joseph (2) and Aidan Hutchinson (1) combined to pick off Rodgers three times, including twice in the end zone.

But instead of Joseph or Hutchinson getting slimed, it was Barnes who took one for the team.

Check it out.

Barnes had a hell of a game, including making a couple of huge tackles on the goal line to stuff the Packers.

Here are some extra photos, courtesy of the Lions.