With the No. 18 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions made a second-straight pick that many people called a “reach”. With that pick, the Lions selected LB Jack Campbell out of Iowa, a player that I really hoped they could land in Round 2. But when you listen to Campbell talk, you quickly understand exactly why the Lions had to make absolutely sure that they got their guy.

Key Points

Campbell is excited and proud to be a Detroit Lion.

The Lions staff believed in Campbell and took him at No. 18, and he is ready to take advantage of the opportunity.

Campbell is a Dan Campbell type of player, and while the Lions may have reached a little in taking him, his on-field performance will ultimately determine his value to the team.

Detroit Lions LB Jack Campbell: ‘I’m so damn proud to be a Lion'

After getting selected by the Lions at No. 18, Campbell spoke to the local media via a Zoom call, and he was clearly excited.

“I’m so excited to get to Detroit, where I know football is the only thing that matters,” said Campbell, speaking via Zoom from a bathroom in his family home. “I’m going to go in there and just try to learn from the veterans and this coaching staff and let’s get Detroit where they belong.”

“I’m so excited to step foot in the building and get ready to work,” Campbell said. “Everything (else) flew out the window. I’m a Lion, and that’s the only thing that matters. I’m so damn proud to be a Lion.”

Then, at his introductory press conference on Friday, Campbell talked about the Lions staff believing in him and taking him at No. 18.

“I would not be here if the guys up in that office did not believe in me. I'm honored to be picked where I'm picked. I was going into the draft thinking, ‘God, you put me where you want me to be. He put me here, I'm going to take full advantage of it. I feel like I'm gonna come in with an attitude, I'm not going to change who I am. I'm going to stay true to myself as Jack Campbell.”

Bottom Line: Jack Campbell is a Dan Campbell guy

When you watch Campbell play, and then, when you listen to him talk, it is VERY easy to see that he is a Dan Campbell type of player. Did the Lions reach a little by taking Jack at No. 18? Maybe. But will anyone care when they see what he can do on the field? I highly doubt it.