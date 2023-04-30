Detroit Lions LB Jack Campbell’s best college highlights

The Detroit Lions were active on the first day of the 2023 NFL Draft, swinging a deal with the Arizona Cardinals by sending the 6th pick in exchange for the 12th overall pick, Pick No. 34 in Round 2, and Pick No. 168 in Round 5. And after having utilized the 12th pick on Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs, they had one pick left in the opening round. With the 18th selection, Detroit chose Iowa Hawkeyes LB, Jack Campbell.

Detroit Lions LB Jack Campbell has no shortage of highlights

Campbell comes to Detroit as the highest-drafted player by the Lions out of Iowa since Wally Hilgenberg in 1964. Additionally, he's the highest-drafted Lions LB since Ernie Sims in 2006. He also arrives highly regarded, as he was the 2022 Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year as the Big Ten's Defensive MVP.

- Advertisement -

“I just went in there and tried to be who I am and obviously they gravitated toward that in that formal interview,” Campbell explained about his pre-draft meetings with the Lions. “What they’re all about, I’m all about, and that’s just a genuine passion for the game of football and just getting to win and an opportunity to go out there and compete.

“Kind of an old-school, blue-collar mindset and that's maybe what they liked about me. I feel like that's a perfect fit for Detroit.”

And as stated, he's certainly not lacking when it comes to having racked up several video highlight-worthy plays on the field. Take a look at some of his best highlights below:

Wrapping It Up: Jack Campbell is slated to be a foundational piece of Detroit's defense!

The Lions had tremendous results when they selected a Big Ten defensive talent last year with local talent Aidan Hutchinson out of the University of Michigan. We're certainly hoping for similar results with Campbell.

Lions fans, how do you see Campbell's career in the Motor City panning out?