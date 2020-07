In what could have ended up being an extremely serious accident, Detroit Lions LB Jahlani Tavai dodged a bullet while lighting fireworks on Saturday night.

While lighting off some pretty big fireworks, Tavai was struck in the face when an errant shell came flying right at him.

As you can see in the video by clicking here, Tavai is just fine but he was obviously very lucky! (The video is part of Tavai’s Instagram Story, do it is only available for a limited time)