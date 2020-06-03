Detroit Lions LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin destroys Drew Brees on Twitter

New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees has done an awful lot to help those less fortunate than him but on Wednesday, he made a comment that he may end up apologizing for.
When asked about what he thinks about players kneeling again when the 2020 season kicks off, Brees said, “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.”
This question, of course, was asked because of the recent murder of George Floyd.
Floyd was murdered by a now-former Minneapolis police officer on May 25th. The officer is now facing 2nd-degree murder charges, along with manslaughter.
Following Brees’ response, Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin fired back by calling out Brees on Twitter.
This guy doesn’t fucking get it. This is a lesson in #WhitePrivelege https://t.co/o8yPfi6EJy
— Jalen Reeves-Maybin (@ReevesMaybin) June 3, 2020