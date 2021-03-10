Detroit Lions LB Jamie Collins restructured contract details released

Sharing is caring!

According to reports, the Detroit Lions and LB Jamie Collins have agreed to a restructured contract and the details of that contract have emerged.

Chris Burke of The Athletic is reporting that Collins’ base salary for 2021 has been reduced from $8.8 million to $3.8 million, with three voidable years added to the back end of the contract (2023-25). As Burke notes, this lowers Collins’ cap hit in 2021 by $4 million, down to $7.33 million.

In 2020 Collins had 101 tackles, one interception, and one sack in 14 starts with the Lions.

