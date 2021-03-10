NFL: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions LB Jamie Collins restructured contract details released

by

Sharing is caring!

According to reports, the Detroit Lions and LB Jamie Collins have agreed to a restructured contract and the details of that contract have emerged.

Chris Burke of The Athletic is reporting that Collins’ base salary for 2021 has been reduced from $8.8 million to $3.8 million, with three voidable years added to the back end of the contract (2023-25). As Burke notes, this lowers Collins’ cap hit in 2021 by $4 million, down to $7.33 million.

In 2020 Collins had 101 tackles, one interception, and one sack in 14 starts with the Lions.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.