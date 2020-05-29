41.2 F
Detroit
Friday, May 29, 2020
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions LB Jarrad Davis got ripped during offseason [Photo]

Detroit Lions LB Jarrad Davis got ripped during offseason [Photo]

Modified date:

“Player A is in the best shape of his life!”

How many times have you heard that said before?

Well, that is exactly what you are likely to begin hearing about Detroit Lions LB Jarrad Davis, who has committed himself to getting into amazing shape during the offseason and as you are about to see, it has paid off.

Take a look at Davis’ before and after photos after going from 227 lbs at 14% body fat all the way to 248 lbs and 9.8% body fat.

Let’s hope this translates to the field and Davis has a breakout season for the Lions.

By Arnold Powell

