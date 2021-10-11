Detroit Lions LB sets team record during loss to Minnesota Vikings

If you happened to tune in to watch the Detroit Lions lose on a last-second FG against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday rather than enjoying the beautiful weather, you saw quite a few negatives.

But there was a positive that came out of the game and it came from Lions’ LB Charles Harris, who picked up his fourth sack of the season.

According to Detroit Lions PR, by picking up a sack in four straight games, Harris is currently tied for the NFL’s longest active streak.

In addition, Harris’ four-sack streak also ties the longest in team history and set a new record for the longest that a free agent acquisition has had in his first season with the Lions.

.@Lions OLB Charles Harris has posted 1.0 sack in four-straight games, tied for the #NFL's longest active streak. His four-game sack streak also ties for the longest in team history & is the longest that a free agent acquisition has had in his 1st season with Detroit.#OnePride pic.twitter.com/eEetQiKPu9 — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) October 11, 2021