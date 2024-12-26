fb
Thursday, December 26, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions LB Shaq Barrett? Here’s How It Could Happen VERY Soon

By W.G. Brady
According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Miami Dolphins have waived former NFL sack leader Shaq Barrett from the Reserve Retired list. The move comes as Barrett looks to continue his NFL career, and if he clears waivers on Friday, he will be eligible to sign with another team for the remainder of the season.

A Proven Pass Rusher

Barrett, who was originally drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2014, is known for his standout 2019 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he led the entire NFL with 19.5 sacks in 16 games. Over the course of his career, Barrett has accumulated 25.5 sacks in 54 games. However, his sack total has dropped in recent years, with just 4.5 sacks in 16 games during the 2024 season with the Buccaneers.

Could Shaq Barrett Be a Game-Changer for the Detroit Lions?

Shaq Barrett's release from the Dolphins could present a unique opportunity for the Detroit Lions to bolster their pass rush in a crucial push for the postseason. With a proven track record and a history of dominating the quarterback, Barrett could offer an immediate boost to a Lions defense already looking to strengthen its pass-rushing unit.

Shaq Barrett Detroit Lions

What Happens if Shaq Barrett is Claimed?

If Barrett is claimed off waivers by another team, he would be ineligible to play the remainder of the current season. However, if Barrett clears waivers and goes unclaimed, he would become a free agent and could sign with any team, allowing him to play again during the 2024 season. This is a critical distinction for the Lions, who would need to wait until after the waivers process to have a chance at signing AND PLAYING Barrett during the current season.

Note: It is expected that Barrett will clear waivers out of respect to the player. This way, he can sign with a contender and play again this season.

Detroit Lions

Next Steps for Barrett and the Lions

Barrett’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed the news, stating, “We appreciate the Dolphins giving Shaq this opportunity to continue his career in the NFL. Hopefully, he will pass through waivers and become a free agent so he can play again this season. He is in great shape and would be ready to play immediately.”

If the Lions do find a way to sign Barrett, they could find themselves with a key addition that adds both depth and experience to their defensive line for the remainder of the season. Stay tuned for updates as the situation unfolds.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
