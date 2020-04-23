41.2 F
Detroit
Thursday, April 23, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions leak information to ESPN regarding No. 3 pick

Related Articles

Detroit Lions News

Schefter: Jacksonville Jaguars now in the mix to trade with Detroit Lions

Don Drysdale - 0
According to Adam Schefter, Jacksonville Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell just called Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn about a potential trade either during or before...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Tom Brady accidentally barges into wrong home in Tama Bay

Don Drysdale - 0
According to a report from TMZ, Tampa Bay Buccaneers' new quarterback Tom Brady recently made a bit of a mistake while trying to meet...
Read more

Featured Video

Just after 4:30 PM ET this afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted out that Jacksonville Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell just called Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn about trading for the No. 3 pick in tonight’s NFL Draft.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk just published a piece that brings to light the fact that unless ESPN is tapping phone lines, the Lions took a call from the Jaguars and then immediately leaked that information to Schefter.

Florio suggests this shows a couple of things.

From Pro Football Talk:

There’s nothing wrong with trying to goose the market. But the fact that the Lions leaked something to ESPN that unless ESPN were tapping the phone lines it wouldn’t have known about shows that: (1) the Lions have yet to receive an offer that they’ve accepted; and (2) they’re being creative and aggressive in an effort to make sure that the other 31 teams know that the third pick in the draft remains for sale.

It’s possible the Lions have a bird in the hard for third pick. But they’re trying to do even better. And we’ll find out within the next few hours whether they succeed.

We are less than 3 hours away from the start of the NFL Draft and we will soon know exactly what the Lions decide to do with the No. 3 pick.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Don Drysdale
Views91

More on this topic

Previous articleSchefter: Jacksonville Jaguars now in the mix to trade with Detroit Lions

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.