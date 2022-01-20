in Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions learn of which DBs they will be coaching in 2022 Senior Bowl

No, Aaron Rodgers is not on this list

The Detroit Lions coaching staff has received the honors of coaching in the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl and over the past week or so, they have slowly been finding out which players they will be coaching.

On Thursday, the Senior Bowl revealed which defensive backs the Lions coaching staff will have the opportunity to work with.

Here is the list. Keep a close eye on Cam Taylor-Britt and Roger McCeary.

