Detroit Lions learn what it will cost to exercise T.J. Hockenson’s fifth-year option

The Detroit Lions will soon have an important decision to make in regards to tight end T.J. Hockenson as he is heading into his fourth season in the NFL.

I have already written about why Hockenson will not be around when the Lions are ready to win big as I believe he will want a huge contract extension and he has not proven that he is worth it.

If the Lions do not give Hockenson an extension prior to the 2023 season, they could still exercise his fifth-year option.

On Monday evening, the NFL Management Council released a memo on fifth-year option numbers, based on Pro Bowl selections, playtime criteria, and players who don’t meet any criteria.

As you can see below, if the Lions want to exercise Hockenson’s fifth-year option, they will have to pay him $9.4 million for the 2023 season.

Nation, do you think the Lions should sign Hockenson to a long-term extension?