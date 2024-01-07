Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions Learn What Their Seed Will Be In NFL Playoffs

After achieving a hard-fought victory over the Minnesota Vikings, the Detroit Lions positioned themselves in the playoff race with great anticipation. The Lions, ending the season with a remarkable 12-5 record, awaited the outcomes of the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys games to determine their final seed in the NFC playoffs.

Developments from Other Games

As the games progressed, the playoff scenario for the Lions began to crystallize. Despite a significant deficit of the Eagles against the New York Giants, the Lions’ playoff seeding could not be improved due to the Cowboys' commanding performance. The Cowboys, leading 35-10 against the Washington Commanders (2 minutes remaining at time of publish), essentially secured the Lions' spot as the NFC's No. 3 seed.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. The Detroit Lions secured a playoff position with a commendable 12-5 record.
  2. Their final NFC seed depended on the outcomes of the Eagles and Cowboys' games.
  3. The Detroit Lions will be the NFC's No. 3 seed, as the Cowboys are set to win their game.
The Bottom Line: Awaiting the Wild Card Opponent

The Lions' placement as the No. 3 seed, a solid achievement, leaves their opponent for the Wild Card Round yet to be determined. Ongoing NFC games continue to unfold, with each result crucial in deciding the Lions' first playoff matchup. This season's strong finish demonstrates the Lions' potential for a deep playoff run. Fans and team members alike eagerly await the conclusion of other NFC games to see who the Lions will face in the playoffs. Stay updated and follow the unfolding playoff scenario with the live tracker for the latest on the Lions' journey towards football glory.

