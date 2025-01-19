fb
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Learn Where They Will Pick in 2025 NFL Draft

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
Following their tough 45-31 loss to the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs, the Detroit Lions now know where they will select in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. Despite finishing the regular season with an impressive 15-2 record and securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the Lions' playoff run was cut short, leaving them with the No. 28 pick in the 1st round.

Detroit Lions Draft

This pick comes as a result of the Lions' strong season, despite falling short of their ultimate goal of a Super Bowl victory. The Lions will now look to add more talent to their roster as they continue to build on the success of the 2024 season.

The No. 28 pick could prove to be valuable, especially with the Lions needing to bolster both their defense and depth at key positions. With a wealth of young talent already on the roster, Detroit’s front office will have the chance to make a significant addition to their team, helping them push toward championship contention in 2025.

As the offseason begins, the focus will shift to scouting and preparing for the draft, where the Lions will look to add to an already impressive core. Fans will be eagerly awaiting what could be another pivotal selection to help the Lions continue their rise in the NFL.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
