Detroit Lions learn where they will play Kansas City Chiefs in 2023

There has been plenty of speculation about the Detroit Lions potentially playing the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany in 2023, but according to a report, that will not be the case. David Kaplan is reporting that the Chiefs will be playing the Chicago Bears in Germany in 2023, which means the Lions will be playing the Chiefs at Arrowhead during the upcoming season.

Key Points

There has been speculation that the Lions would be playing in Germany in 2023

A report has surfaced that the Chiefs will play the Bears in Germany

The Lions will be playing the Chiefs at Arrowhead in 2023

Detroit Lions to play Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead

Unfortunately, the Lions will have to play the Chiefs at Arrowhead, rather than getting to take on Patrick Mahomes and company on a neutral field in Germany. Since the Lions had nine home games and eight road games in 2022, they will have eight home games and nine road games in 2023. It would have been nice to not have to play the Chiefs at Arrowhead, but it does not appear as if that will be the case.