Detroit Lions Learn Who Will Play QB For Jaguars In Week 11

The Detroit Lions now know who they'll be facing under center when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson confirmed on Wednesday that quarterback Trevor Lawrence will miss Sunday's game due to an AC joint sprain in his shoulder.

Lawrence, who missed last week's game against the Minnesota Vikings, is expected to return after the Jaguars' Week 12 bye. In the meantime, Jacksonville will rely on backup quarterback Mac Jones, who struggled in the loss to Minnesota, completing just 14 of 22 passes for 111 yards with zero touchdowns and two interceptions. The Jaguars were defeated 12-7 in that game.