fb
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsDetroit Lions Learn Who Will Play QB For Jaguars In Week 11
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Learn Who Will Play QB For Jaguars In Week 11

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
11

The Detroit Lions now know who they'll be facing under center when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson confirmed on Wednesday that quarterback Trevor Lawrence will miss Sunday's game due to an AC joint sprain in his shoulder.

Detroit Lions vs Jacksonville Jaguars Detroit Lions get huge boost

Lawrence, who missed last week's game against the Minnesota Vikings, is expected to return after the Jaguars' Week 12 bye. In the meantime, Jacksonville will rely on backup quarterback Mac Jones, who struggled in the loss to Minnesota, completing just 14 of 22 passes for 111 yards with zero touchdowns and two interceptions. The Jaguars were defeated 12-7 in that game.

Previous article
Detroit Lions Coordinator Drawing Serious Buzz As Head-Coaching Candidate
Next article
Detroit Lions Announce Signing of Wide Receiver and Linebacker
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Jeff Bilbrey on Video Emerges Of Brad Holmes Losing His Mind After Lions Defeat Texans
Wtf on Video Emerges Of Brad Holmes Losing His Mind After Lions Defeat Texans
Scott on Video Emerges Of Brad Holmes Losing His Mind After Lions Defeat Texans
Dale Sanders on Jared Goff Opens Up About Being Traded To Detroit Lions
Jim on Detroit Lions Unveil Uniform Combo For Clash vs. Texans
Paul Gedeist on Dan Campbell Comes to Defense of Brian Branch Following Ejection
Tom on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Mike on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Trevor S Glidden on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Robert Barnes on Brian Branch Flips Green Bay Packers Fans The Double Bird After Ejection

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions