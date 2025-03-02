Detroit Lions ‘Leave Door Open’ for Local Talent to Return in 2025

As the 2025 NFL season approaches, Detroit Lions wide receiver Allen Robinson finds himself at a crossroads. With the league’s free agency period fast approaching, Robinson is carefully evaluating his future in football.

A Storied Career and Uncertain Future

Robinson, a Detroit native and Orchard Lake St. Mary’s grad, has enjoyed a standout career in the NFL, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2015 after racking up 80 catches for 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and posting three seasons of over 80 catches and 1,000 receiving yards. But at 31, he is now contemplating whether he wants to keep playing. “I wanted to look back and have no regrets,” Robinson said during an interview with Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “And that’s kind of where I’m at with it.”

Allen Robinson is Evaluating What’s Next

During his lone season with his hometown Lions, Robinson had a reduced role, appearing in 12 games and catching only three passes for 30 yards. Despite this, he referred to the experience as “incredible.” However, as free agency nears, Robinson has made it clear that he is unsure whether to return for another season.

“For me, it’s more so about figuring out what my future in this game and in this league looks like,” Robinson explained at the NFL Combine. “I’m taking time to evaluate what next year looks like for me in general.” The decision is not just about football but also about his life outside the game, including his family and personal plans.

The Detroit Lions’ Interest

According to Birkett, while the Lions have left the door open for Robinson to return, it is ultimately up to him whether he will rejoin the Lions for the 2025 season. With family and future priorities in mind, Robinson has expressed a desire to take his time before making any decisions about his career.

Further Reading

