Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders gives special shoutout (VIDEO)

Former Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders established himself as the greatest player at his position in NFL history, and will forever be looked at as an integral piece of sports history in the Motor City.

The legend himself took to social media to give a special shoutout to all of those on the front lines in the battle of the novel coronavirus, which has caused unprecedented disruption to nearly all of society’s daily lives.

“All of you on the front lines working hard to keep our country running during this time, we know we could not get through this without you,” he said.

We join Barry in sending our thanks and gratitude to all of those working tirelessly to keep us safe in the face of this pandemic!

By Michael Whitaker

