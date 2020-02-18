Detroit Lions legend Herman Moore weighs in on Darius Slay situation

According to reports, the Detroit Lions have had talks with multiple teams regarding a trade that would involve Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay.

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

Some believe the Lions should pay up while others believe giving a 29-year-old CB a contract extension would not be the correct move.

Slay has made himself very clear via his recent tweets that he is looking to get paid more than any CB in the league at the given moment and to be honest, that is exactly what he should be going for.

- Advertisement -

One person who agrees is former Detroit Lions legend Herman Moore, who took to Instagram on Tuesday to explain exactly why Slay should try to get as much money as he possibly can with his next contract, whether it be with the Lions or with another team.

Personally, I am in lockstep with Moore’s opinion given Slay’s current situation.

There is absolutely nothing wrong with Slay trying to make as much money as he can while he can make it. Let’s face it, 99% of us would do the exact same thing if we had the chance to make more money.

Slay loves Detroit Lions fans and Detroit Lions fans love Slay. That will never change.