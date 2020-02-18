31.6 F
Detroit
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions legend Herman Moore weighs in on Darius Slay situation

By Don Drysdale

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Detroit Lions legend Herman Moore weighs in on Darius Slay situation

According to reports, the Detroit Lions have had talks with multiple teams regarding a trade that would involve Pro...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Red Wings defenseman Mike Green scores 500th career point

The Detroit Red Wings were able to tie the score in the third period against the Montreal Canadiens thanks...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Red Wings feature five players with NHL’s worst plus/minus rating

Detroit Red Wings forward Andreas Athanasiou is on track to make NHL history, and not in a good way....
Read more
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

According to reports, the Detroit Lions have had talks with multiple teams regarding a trade that would involve Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay.

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

Some believe the Lions should pay up while others believe giving a 29-year-old CB a contract extension would not be the correct move.

Slay has made himself very clear via his recent tweets that he is looking to get paid more than any CB in the league at the given moment and to be honest, that is exactly what he should be going for.

- Advertisement -

One person who agrees is former Detroit Lions legend Herman Moore, who took to Instagram on Tuesday to explain exactly why Slay should try to get as much money as he possibly can with his next contract, whether it be with the Lions or with another team.

View this post on Instagram

Detroit Lions corner @bigplayslay23 has been in the news because he’s entering the final year of his current contract. He has been vocal about wanting a big payday, not attending offseason workouts last year because he wants a new deal. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Often in the @NFL, this behavior is seen as “selfish.” Football is a team sport and fans believe the players should put team above all else. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I don’t think the two have to be mutually exclusive. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Professional athletes want to win, there’s no doubt about that. They sacrifice their time, their bodies, and their health trying to win a championship for their team and their fans. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ At the same time, these athletes have a limited amount of time to earn a living off of their talents. In the NFL, most have less than three years. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Darius Slay has an opportunity to earn significant money now to set himself up for what he chooses to do next. From a business and family standpoint, he actually has a responsibility to look for the best deal he can get. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ That may be with the Lions, but – if they won’t give it to him – he owes it to himself and his family to look elsewhere. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Signing with a different team doesn’t mean he doesn’t want to win for the City of Detroit, it just means he’s being a responsible individual, husband, and father. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #nfl #lions #business #family #team84

A post shared by Herman Moore (@hermanmoore84) on

Personally, I am in lockstep with Moore’s opinion given Slay’s current situation.

There is absolutely nothing wrong with Slay trying to make as much money as he can while he can make it. Let’s face it, 99% of us would do the exact same thing if we had the chance to make more money.

Slay loves Detroit Lions fans and Detroit Lions fans love Slay. That will never change.

 

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleRed Wings defenseman Mike Green scores 500th career point

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Detroit Lions legend Herman Moore weighs in on Darius Slay situation

According to reports, the Detroit Lions have had talks with multiple teams regarding a trade that would involve Pro...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings defenseman Mike Green scores 500th career point

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings were able to tie the score in the third period against the Montreal Canadiens thanks to defenseman Mike Green, and...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings feature five players with NHL’s worst plus/minus rating

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Red Wings forward Andreas Athanasiou is on track to make NHL history, and not in a good way. During tonight's game vs. the...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Fans react to Reggie Jackson being bought out by Pistons

Michael Whitaker - 0
Reggie Jackson is no longer a member of the Detroit Pistons. The former Boston College Eagle guard was in the fifth and final season...
Read more
MSU News

Incriminating photo of former Michigan State HC Mark Dantonio surfaces

Arnold Powell - 0
This is not good news for Mark Dantonio. http://gty.im/1198667990 According to reports, Dantonio testified that Curtis Blackwell was not allowed to recruit off-campus and that he...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Detroit Lions listed as co-favorite to land Tua Tagovailoa

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
There has been plenty of speculation as to which team will end up drafting Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and our Detroit Lions have been...
Read more

Former Detroit Lions CB Nevin Lawson recruiting Darius Slay to Raiders

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
On Monday, Adam Schefter reported that the Detroit Lions have had talks with multiple teams regarding a trade for Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay. http://gty.im/1195501330 Slay...
Read more

Mel Kiper has Detroit Lions selecting QB in latest mock draft…with a caveat

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
Heading into the 2019 regular season, the hope was that the Detroit Lions would take a step forward and challenge for the NFC North...
Read more

Kenny Golladay’s Instagram response seems to question Bob Quinn’s decisions

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
On Monday, Adam Schefter dropped a report which indicates that Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn has spoken to multiple teams about a potential trade that...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.