Detroit Lions legend Herman Moore weighs in on Darius Slay situation

According to reports, the Detroit Lions have had talks with multiple teams regarding a trade that would involve Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay.
Some believe the Lions should pay up while others believe giving a 29-year-old CB a contract extension would not be the correct move.
Slay has made himself very clear via his recent tweets that he is looking to get paid more than any CB in the league at the given moment and to be honest, that is exactly what he should be going for.
One person who agrees is former Detroit Lions legend Herman Moore, who took to Instagram on Tuesday to explain exactly why Slay should try to get as much money as he possibly can with his next contract, whether it be with the Lions or with another team.
Detroit Lions corner @bigplayslay23 has been in the news because he’s entering the final year of his current contract. He has been vocal about wanting a big payday, not attending offseason workouts last year because he wants a new deal. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Often in the @NFL, this behavior is seen as “selfish.” Football is a team sport and fans believe the players should put team above all else. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I don’t think the two have to be mutually exclusive. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Professional athletes want to win, there’s no doubt about that. They sacrifice their time, their bodies, and their health trying to win a championship for their team and their fans. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ At the same time, these athletes have a limited amount of time to earn a living off of their talents. In the NFL, most have less than three years. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Darius Slay has an opportunity to earn significant money now to set himself up for what he chooses to do next. From a business and family standpoint, he actually has a responsibility to look for the best deal he can get. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ That may be with the Lions, but – if they won’t give it to him – he owes it to himself and his family to look elsewhere. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Signing with a different team doesn’t mean he doesn’t want to win for the City of Detroit, it just means he’s being a responsible individual, husband, and father. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #nfl #lions #business #family #team84
Personally, I am in lockstep with Moore’s opinion given Slay’s current situation.
There is absolutely nothing wrong with Slay trying to make as much money as he can while he can make it. Let’s face it, 99% of us would do the exact same thing if we had the chance to make more money.
Slay loves Detroit Lions fans and Detroit Lions fans love Slay. That will never change.