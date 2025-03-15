Detroit Lions: Levi Onwuzurike Contract Details Emerge

Does Levi Onwuzurike's contract shock you?

The details surrounding Levi Onwuzurike’s recent return to the Detroit Lions have now officially come to light, and they’re more surprising than initially reported. When news first broke of Onwuzurike rejoining the team, it seemed Detroit had secured a bargain, signing him to a one-year deal reportedly valued at $5.5 million. Many analysts expected the defensive lineman to fetch between $8 to $14 million annually on the open market (I personally thought he would get $10 million on the open market), so even the initial numbers raised eyebrows.

Levi Onwuzurike

Levi Onwuzurike’s Team-Friendly Deal

However, with contract specifics now detailed by OverTheCap, the deal is even more team-friendly than it first appeared. The actual terms of Onwuzurike’s new contract indicate a one-year deal worth $4 million in base value, with potential incentives that could push the total value up to the previously reported $5.5 million mark.

Breaking Down the Numbers:

  • Guaranteed Salary: $1.5 million for the 2025 season
  • Signing Bonus: $2 million, fully guaranteed
  • Roster Bonuses: $500,000 total
  • Total Guaranteed: $3.5 million
  • 2025 Cap Hit: $3,970,588

Bottom Line

This structure highlights a low-risk approach by Detroit, ensuring significant flexibility while offering Onwuzurike motivation to stay healthy and produce consistently on the field. If Onwuzurike meets the incentives—primarily tied to game appearances—he’ll boost his earnings and prove he’s capable of being the impactful lineman the Lions envisioned when they initially drafted him. For the Lions, this deal signifies a smart, financially cautious move to solidify their defensive front at a manageable cost.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

