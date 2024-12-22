Detroit Lions Light Up Bears With HILARIOUS Trick Play! [Video]

Now, I have seen it all! With the Detroit Lions already leading 27-14 in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson dialed up one of the most hilarious trick plays in recent memory.

Take a look at this play: Jared Goff takes the snap, and it looks like he’s stumbling backward, about to hand the ball off to Jahmyr Gibbs. Gibbs dives and rolls on the ground, and just as the Bears bite on the fake, Goff unleashes a 21-yard touchdown pass to Sam LaPorta. The Lions didn’t just fool the Bears’ defense—they also tricked the announcers on FOX, who were completely taken by surprise!

This creative and playful trick play not only put points on the board but also showcased the Lions' ability to have fun with the game while keeping their opponents on edge. It’s moments like these that show why Detroit’s offense is one of the most exciting in the league right now.

Check out the video of this hilarious trick play below—it’s sure to put a smile on your face!