Detroit Lions Linebacker Alex Anzalone Talks 2024 Super Bowl Aspirations





Alex Anzalone: Lions Put NFL ‘On Notice’ Last Season

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone is reflecting on a standout season in 2023 after recording a career-high 129 tackles and being named a Pro Bowl alternate. This year, Anzalone aims to elevate his performance further by achieving All-Pro status and leading the Lions to a Super Bowl victory.

Commitment to Improvement

During a recent interview, Anzalone discussed various aspects of his career and team dynamics. He shared his thoughts on the previous season’s NFC Championship Game, where the Lions fell short due to critical mistakes in the second half. “We had it in our hands and we let it get away from us,” Anzalone stated. “The next step is to ensure we stay situationally aware the next time we get there.”

High Expectations and Mentorship

Linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard has high expectations for Anzalone, believing he is capable of an All-Pro season in 2024. “It’s not like he just threw that out there. He obviously believes I’m capable of it,” Anzalone remarked. He affirmed his commitment to achieving personal goals that would benefit the team. Anzalone also discussed his mentorship role, particularly with second-year player Jack Campbell. He praised Campbell’s adaptation to the NFL and highlighted his team-first attitude. “He just wants to get the job done at a high level, not just for himself, but for his teammates as well,” Anzalone said.

Changing Perceptions and Looking Ahead

Reflecting on the Lions’ linebacker corps, Anzalone credited the group’s collective effort for changing perceptions. “We put a lot of people on notice this past season,” he said, expressing confidence in their capability to be one of the best linebacker units in the NFL. Looking ahead, Anzalone emphasized the importance of maintaining high performance and making game-changing plays. He also expressed gratitude for having Aaron Glenn as the defensive coordinator and acknowledged the possibility of this being their last season together. “He’s the ultimate leader. His time [to be a head coach] is coming when the right situation arises,” Anzalone noted.

Off-Field Activities and Future Focus

Outside of football, Anzalone enjoys golfing with his teammates and highlighted a recent charity event in Tampa with Derrick Barnes. With training camp approaching, Anzalone is focused on continuous improvement. “We have a lot of time and practice reps to get better before our first regular-season game,” he stated. Anzalone also talked about his partnership with Campbell’s Chunky Spicy Nashville-Style Hot Chicken Soup, a nutritious post-workout meal he enjoys. “It’s a healthy meal that I can get protein from, which isn’t typical in soup,” he explained.