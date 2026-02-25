Detroit Lions Meet with Trio of Linebackers at NFL Scouting Combine

The Detroit Lions continue to do their homework at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, and one position that clearly has their attention is linebacker.

According to combine meeting reports, the Lions have met with three linebackers in Indianapolis: Taurean York (Texas A&M), Anthony Hill Jr. (Texas), and Deontae Lawson (Alabama). While not every meeting has been officially confirmed as “formal,” the level of interaction suggests Detroit is taking a serious look at the group.

That focus makes sense when looking at the Lions’ current roster situation.

Detroit’s linebacker room could be facing change this offseason, as Alex Anzalone’s future with the team remains uncertain. The veteran defensive leader is set for free agency, and as of now, it’s unclear whether the two sides will reach a new deal. If Anzalone is not re-signed, the Lions would suddenly have a major hole in the middle of their defense, both from a leadership and production standpoint.

Even if Anzalone does return, Detroit has shown a consistent philosophy under Brad Holmes of building depth, competition, and long-term answers at premium defensive positions.

Each of the linebackers the Lions met with fits that mold.

York is known for his physicality and downhill presence at Texas A&M, while Hill Jr. brings elite athletic traits and sideline-to-sideline speed from Texas. Lawson, meanwhile, has been one of Alabama’s most productive defenders in recent seasons and reportedly spent time breaking down plays with Lions linebackers coach Shaun Dion Hamilton during the combine.

Taken together, these meetings point to a team that is clearly evaluating its future at linebacker, whether that means preparing for a potential Anzalone departure or simply upgrading the room with young, athletic talent.

With free agency looming and the draft just weeks away, linebacker is quietly shaping up to be one of the most important positions to monitor for the Lions this offseason.