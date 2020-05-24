Detroit Lions linemen were scared to eat at Matthew Stafford’s dining room table

If you have not yet heard, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly have listed their Bloomfield Twp. home for a whopping $6.5 million.

In a recent piece published by the Detroit Free Press, Carlos Monarrez spoke to some of the people from Bosco Building Inc., who were responsible for renovating Stafford’s home from 2015-2017.

One of the coolest parts of the home is the dining room floor, which is made of glass and looks down into a 625 bottle, temperature-controlled wine cellar.

According to Tim Birchmeier, a project manager for Bosco Building Inc., Stafford once some of the Lions’ linemen over to eat and they were afraid to sit at the dining room table because they feared they would break the glass.

From Detroit Free Press:

One of the most unique features of the home is a wine room that holds more than 600 bottles. “The ceiling of that wine room is all glass that’s looking up into the dining room,” Anthony Bosco said. “So from the dining room upstairs you’re looking down into the wine room and from the wine room you look into the second story of the house. It’s pretty wild.”

The dining room table sits on 40-inch by 40-inch glass panels. The glass blends seamlessly with the granite flooring and is virtually imperceptible — unless the lights are on in the wine room below.

“There were a couple times I remember talking to Matt,” Birchmeier said. “He had a couple of the linemen over there and they didn’t want to sit at the dining room table. They didn’t want anything to do with that.

“That glass is an inch and a quarter thick. But I was a little leery myself weighing close to 300 or aroundabout the first couple times stepping on it myself.”

Ah, to be an NFL quarterback…