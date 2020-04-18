57.1 F
Detroit Lions News
Updated:

Detroit Lions linked to Jaguars’ RB Leonard Fournette

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

On Saturday, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Jacksonville Jaguars have had trade discussions regarding RB Leonard Fournette.

Following the news, CBS released a piece that lists 5 NFL teams who would be a good fit for Fournette and the Detroit Lions were included.

From CBS:

Whenever a top running back has hit the open market or made their trade request public, the Lions have seemingly always been a prospective landing spot. Kerryon Johnson is a great running back and Bo Scarbrough played well in 2019, but Fournette clearly would be a step up for this offense. That one-two punch of Johnson and Fournette could get this team back into the win column and prolong Matthew Stafford’s career. The Lions have one of the best passing offenses in the league with Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay — imagine what they will be able to do if they get the run game back on track. According to Over The Cap, the Lions currently have the second-most cap space in the NFL, so they could take on Fournette’s contract without issue if they wanted to. 

In my opinion, Bob Quinn should contact the Jags, offer a fifth-round pick for Fournette and see if they bite. If not, draft a back on Day 3.

Nation, would you like to see the Lions make a deal for Fournette? Do you think the Lions are one of the teams who have had talks with the Jaguars?

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Comments

