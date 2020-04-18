Detroit Lions linked to Jaguars’ RB Leonard Fournette

On Saturday, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Jacksonville Jaguars have had trade discussions regarding RB Leonard Fournette.

Jaguars have had trade discussions with other teams regarding RB Leonard Fournette, league sources tell ESPN. Fournette is due $4.16 million in base salary in 2020. It's a situation that bears watching as this week's draft approaches. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 18, 2020

Following the news, CBS released a piece that lists 5 NFL teams who would be a good fit for Fournette and the Detroit Lions were included.

From CBS:

Whenever a top running back has hit the open market or made their trade request public, the Lions have seemingly always been a prospective landing spot. Kerryon Johnson is a great running back and Bo Scarbrough played well in 2019, but Fournette clearly would be a step up for this offense. That one-two punch of Johnson and Fournette could get this team back into the win column and prolong Matthew Stafford’s career. The Lions have one of the best passing offenses in the league with Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay — imagine what they will be able to do if they get the run game back on track. According to Over The Cap, the Lions currently have the second-most cap space in the NFL, so they could take on Fournette’s contract without issue if they wanted to.

In my opinion, Bob Quinn should contact the Jags, offer a fifth-round pick for Fournette and see if they bite. If not, draft a back on Day 3.

Nation, would you like to see the Lions make a deal for Fournette? Do you think the Lions are one of the teams who have had talks with the Jaguars?