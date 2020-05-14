41.2 F
Detroit Lions linked to pass rusher Markus Golden

When it came to rushing the passer, the 2019 Detroit Lions were flat-out bad. In fact, out of 32 NFL teams, the Lions ranked No. 30 in sacks with just 1.8 per game.

Though they selected OLB/EDGE Julian Okwara in the third-round 2020 draft, and the hope is that he will be a good pass rusher in the NFL, the Lions could still use some help if they want to take a big step forward on defense.

That being said, according to Matt Bowen of ESPN, former New York Giants OLB Markus Golden would be a solid fit with the Lions defense.

As noted by Bowen, had 10 sacks in 2019 and though he is getting up there in age (29), he still has plenty of gas left in the tank to help out the Lions for a couple of seasons.

Nation, would you like to see the Lions sign Markus Golden?

 

 

By Arnold Powell

