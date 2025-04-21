Detroit Lions Linked to T.J. Watt Ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Could T.J. Watt be the missing piece to the Lions’ Super Bowl puzzle? Detroit has been linked to the All-Pro edge rusher in a proposed trade just days before the NFL Draft.

Just when you thought the pre-draft buzz couldn’t get any louder, here comes a blockbuster twist involving the Detroit Lions and one of the NFL’s most feared pass rushers.

According to Sterling Xie of Pro Football Network, the Lions are one of several Super Bowl contenders who could be in play for a trade involving T.J. Watt—yes, that T.J. Watt.

Detroit Lions T.J. Watt trade rumors

Could Detroit Be a Surprise Landing Spot?

With free agency buzz cooling down and the NFL Draft just days away, Detroit has emerged in speculation surrounding Watt’s future in Pittsburgh. Xie suggests that if the Steelers decide not to extend Watt with a massive deal (rumored to potentially surpass $160 million), they may entertain the idea of trading him.

Enter the Lions.

Detroit has a glaring need at EDGE opposite Aidan Hutchinson, and Watt would be the ultimate pairing. The Lions were aggressive last season with Za’Darius Smith, but between Hutchinson’s injury and Smith’s limited impact, the team is still seeking a long-term answer.

Why the Timing Makes Sense

The Lions are in a win-now window, loaded with cap space and coming off the best regular season in franchise history. With expectations sky-high, GM Brad Holmes may view a move for Watt as the final push to get over the hump.

And while acquiring Watt would come at a steep price—think multiple first-round picks—it’s hard to argue with the upside. Even at 30, Watt remains one of the most disruptive defenders in the league.

What It Could Mean on Draft Night

Whether or not a trade happens before or during the draft, this type of speculation puts Detroit firmly in the spotlight. If the Lions don’t land Watt, it could signal an aggressive push for another premium EDGE with their early-round picks.

But one thing is clear—they’re not settling when it comes to building a championship-caliber defense.

The Bottom Line

No trade has happened—yet—but the Lions being linked to T.J. Watt is a clear sign of where this team’s mindset is heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.

If Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell believe Watt can help bring a Lombardi Trophy to Detroit, don’t be surprised if they make the call.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

