Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Detroit Lions Linked To Former Georgia Standout

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
With just days remaining before the NFL trade deadline, the Detroit Lions are exploring potential options to fortify their defense for the crucial second half of the season. Among the prominent trade candidates being linked to Detroit is New York Giants edge rusher Azeez Ojulari, according to Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox.

Ojulari, a former Georgia standout and second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has been at the top of Knox’s “trade block big board” for consecutive weeks due to his strong recent performances and the Giants' potential need to offload talent in a challenging season.

Azeez Ojulari, who has tallied six sacks so far this season—including five over his last three games—has stepped up in the absence of the Giants’ primary edge rusher, Kayvon Thibodeaux. Thibodeaux is expected to return in Week 10, which could make Ojulari more expendable and available for the right offer. Additionally, Ojulari’s contract situation presents a unique opportunity for Detroit. As he is set to become a free agent in the spring, trading for Ojulari could be both a short-term solution and a trial run to assess his fit within the Lions’ system.

The Detroit Lions have had an impressive start to the season but are facing significant challenges on the defensive front following Aidan Hutchinson’s injury. With Hutchinson’s timetable for return uncertain and Marcus Davenport out for the year with a triceps injury, Detroit’s need for another edge rusher has intensified. Ojulari could offer a complementary edge presence that would prevent opposing offenses from overly focusing on Detroit’s remaining pass-rushing threats.

Knox has emphasized that while Ojulari might not be on Hutchinson’s level, his impact on Detroit’s pass rush could be substantial, making it tougher for opponents to handle Detroit’s defensive front. His addition could help the Lions solidify their playoff aspirations and make a strong run in the postseason.

As Detroit’s front office continues to evaluate options, Azeez Ojulari’s combination of youth, proven production, and availability could make him one of the most logical targets as the deadline nears.

Detroit Lions Catch HUGE Break for Upcoming Matchup vs. Houston Texans
