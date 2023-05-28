According to Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report, former Top 10 pick Leonard Floyd would be a good fit for the Detroit Lions. Knox believes the Lions could use a “sack artist” like Floyd to go along with Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston.

Detroit Lions linked to former Top 10 pick Leonard Floyd

Here is what Knox has to say about Floyd being a fit for the Lions:

- Advertisement -

Despite using a 2022 first-round pick on pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson, the Lions registered a good-not-great 39 sacks last season. They struggled overall defensively, finishing dead-last in yards allowed. Even after adding players like C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Cameron Sutton and rookie linebacker Jack Campbell, Detroit could afford to add a sack artist like Floyd. In Detroit, Floyd could be a valuable member of a rotation that also includes Hutchinson and 2022 sixth-round pick James Houston, who recorded eight sacks in seven games last year.

A Perfect Addition to Bolster the Lions' Pass Rush?

After a highly productive 2022 season with the Los Angeles Rams, recording nine sacks, 31 quarterback pressures, 59 tackles, and a fumble recovery, Floyd has emerged as a sought-after pass-rusher in need of a new team. With his remarkable performance, Floyd possesses the ability to bolster the pass rush of virtually any team in need. The Lions stand as one of the potential beneficiaries of Floyd's skill set, as they could greatly benefit from his pass-rushing prowess and contribute to their defensive improvement.