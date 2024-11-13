fb
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsDetroit Lions Linked To No. 2 Ranked Free Agent For 2025
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Linked To No. 2 Ranked Free Agent For 2025

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
10

As the Detroit Lions continue to build a championship-contending roster, they may be looking to upgrade their offensive line in the 2025 NFL offseason. According to Bleacher Report, the Lions are among the teams that could be in the running to sign Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith, who is currently ranked as the No. 2 free agent for 2025 by ESPN’s Matt Bowen and Jeremy Fowler.

Detroit Lions to host DJ Reader Detroit Lions re-sign Scott Daly Detroit Lions NFL Draft Rod Wood throws shade at NFL officiating Cameron Sutton Mugshot Detroit Lions New Uniforms Christian Mahogany Performs Keg Stand Celebration Detroit Lions Highest-Graded Rookie

Smith, who is considered one of the best interior offensive linemen in the NFL, has been a standout for the Chiefs. Pro Football Focus (PFF) rated him as the eighth-highest-graded guard (81.5) heading into the weekend, and with good reason. At just 25 years old, Smith’s impressive performance has placed him among the top players at his position.

However, signing Smith will come at a cost. As Fowler notes, there’s a strong expectation that Smith could become the highest-paid guard in the NFL, with top contracts currently sitting at $21.5 million per year. Given his high caliber of play, it’s expected that Smith will command a significant contract when he hits the open market.

With the Lions projected to have around $53.6 million in cap space for the upcoming offseason, according to Over The Cap, they could be in a strong position to pursue Smith. If the Lions decide to go after Smith, they would be looking to replace guard Kevin Zeitler and further solidify their offensive line for the future.

As the offseason approaches, the prospect of adding a player of Smith’s caliber would only strengthen the Lions' already promising roster.

Previous article
Taylor Decker Takes Blame For Detroit Lions Rough First Half vs. Texans
Next article
Jared Goff Explains Why Detroit Lions are ‘Different’
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Jeff Bilbrey on Video Emerges Of Brad Holmes Losing His Mind After Lions Defeat Texans
Wtf on Video Emerges Of Brad Holmes Losing His Mind After Lions Defeat Texans
Scott on Video Emerges Of Brad Holmes Losing His Mind After Lions Defeat Texans
Dale Sanders on Jared Goff Opens Up About Being Traded To Detroit Lions
Jim on Detroit Lions Unveil Uniform Combo For Clash vs. Texans
Paul Gedeist on Dan Campbell Comes to Defense of Brian Branch Following Ejection
Tom on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Mike on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Trevor S Glidden on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Robert Barnes on Brian Branch Flips Green Bay Packers Fans The Double Bird After Ejection

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions