Detroit Lions Linked to Free Agent Jadeveon Clowney

The Lions are being linked to free agent Jadeveon Clowney as a possible edge rotation piece next to Aidan Hutchinson. Here’s what it could mean.

The Detroit Lions have one of the most complete rosters in the NFL heading into the 2025 season—but there’s still one question mark that hasn’t gone away.

Who’s lining up opposite Aidan Hutchinson?

After releasing Za’Darius Smith earlier this offseason due to cap constraints, the Lions have yet to bring in a true starting-caliber edge rusher to fill the void. Marcus Davenport is in the mix but hasn’t been able to stay healthy. Josh Paschal has flashed but hasn’t broken out. And while rookie Ahmed Hassanein has intriguing upside, it’s a big leap to expect a sixth-round pick to handle heavy reps right away.

That’s why a familiar name is back in the rumor mill: Jadeveon Clowney.

Lions Linked to Clowney by USA TODAY

According to USA TODAY’s Ayrton Ostly, the Lions are a logical landing spot for Clowney, who is still one of the most experienced (and physically imposing) edge rushers left on the market.

“Detroit is making another push for a championship in 2025 and spent their top draft pick on the interior defensive line by selecting Tyleik Williams in Round 1. They know the trenches lead the way on both sides of the ball so getting another veteran presence in the rotation could be a good safeguard against injury. Clowney fits the mold of a Lions edge rusher at 6-foot-5 and 266 pounds with a penchant for good run defense,” Ostly wrote.

Clowney’s size, scheme versatility, and experience could give the Lions exactly what they’re missing—a rotational, physical presence to help set the edge and take some pressure off Hutchinson.

Is Clowney Really the Right Fit?

This isn’t the first time Clowney’s name has been linked to Detroit. The speculation has been swirling ever since he was released by the Carolina Panthers, where he logged 5.5 sacks in 14 games last season.

From a physical standpoint, he still checks a lot of boxes. Clowney is still a strong run defender, and while he’s not the explosive pass rusher he once was, he’s capable of winning one-on-one matchups and disrupting plays at the line of scrimmage.

But the bigger question is culture fit.

The Lions have built their locker room around accountability, grit, and team-first attitudes, and Clowney’s track record includes multiple stops (Houston, Seattle, Cleveland, Baltimore, Carolina) with some questions around consistency and commitment.

That might be the only thing keeping Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell from making the call.

The Bottom Line

The Lions don’t need Jadeveon Clowney to come in and be a star. They just need a reliable, durable vet who can play 25–30 snaps a game, help on early downs, and mentor younger players like Hassanein.

If Clowney’s head is in the right place, and he’s willing to embrace that role, this could be a sneaky good move for a team trying to close the gap between contender and champion.

But if Holmes and Campbell sense anything less than full buy-in, they’ll walk away—and you can’t blame them.