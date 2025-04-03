Detroit Lions Linked to 6-Time Pro Bowl Wide Receiver

Would this move shock you? Is it necessary?

The Detroit Lions already boast one of the NFL’s most dangerous wide receiver duos in Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams — but could they be cooking up something even bolder?

According to a recent piece from Pro Football Network, the Lions could be a dark horse to land free agent Keenan Allen, the former Chargers and Bears Pro Bowl wide receiver who, surprisingly, is still on the market.

Let’s be honest — this would be a shocking move. Not because Allen wouldn’t help, but because on paper, the Lions don’t seem desperate at wideout. But PFN made a compelling case:

“The idea is that (at the right price) if some is good, more is better. The Lions are in win-now mode and will be looking for some offensive stability with Ben Johnson taking his talents to Chicago.”

That’s fair. With Ben Johnson gone, Dan Campbell and the new offensive brain trust may want to give Jared Goff as many weapons as possible as they look to take that next step in 2025.

Still Something Left in the Tank

Allen, despite turning 32, proved in 2024 that he’s far from washed. In a tough year with the Bears, he still managed 744 yards and seven touchdowns.

For a Lions team that’s got a Super Bowl window wide open, adding a reliable veteran like Allen on a short-term, team-friendly deal could be a savvy move. He’d bring veteran savvy, elite route running, and a sure set of hands — especially valuable in critical playoff moments.

Does It Make Sense for the Lions?

Maybe. But let’s not ignore the facts: Detroit’s WR depth isn’t what it seems beyond St. Brown and Jamo. While they both combined for over 2,300 yards last year, the options behind them are less established.

If Allen’s price tag comes down, adding him could give the Lions one of the most versatile, dangerous receiving corps in football — and offer Goff a safety net if injuries strike or Williams hits a bump in year three.

Bottom Line

Don’t rule it out. If Detroit wants to keep the pressure on NFC contenders and put the finishing touches on an elite offense, Keenan Allen could be the unexpected move that pushes them over the top.